STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

George Clooney writes letter to press, asks not to publish photos of his kids

Clooney, who shares two kids with wife Amal Clooney, decided to write the letter after a British tabloid published photos of actor Billie Lourd and her baby

Published: 06th November 2021 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Actor George Clooney

Actor George Clooney (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star George Clooney has penned an open letter to the media organisations around the world, asking them to not publish photographs of his children.

Clooney, who shares two kids with wife Amal Clooney, decided to write the letter after a British tabloid published photos of actor Billie Lourd and her baby, reported Deadline.

"Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd's one-year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication.

"I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment," the 60-year-old actor said.

Clooney asserted that having photos of his children on the internet could put their lives at risk due to his wife Amal's job as a human rights lawyer.

"The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.

We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover.

"We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy.

Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real worClooney, who shares two kids with wife Amal Clooney, decided to write the letter after a British tabloid published photos of actor Billie Lourd and her babyld consequences," he added.

The actor concluded by saying that he hopes the media's "need to sell advertisement" is not greater than the need to "keep innocent children from being targeted".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
George Clooney
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp