STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kim Cattrall joins cast of Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father'

Cattrall will star as the future version of Sophie, a mother telling her young son the story of how she met his father.

Published: 06th November 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

'Sex and The City' star Kim Cattrall

'Sex and The City' star Kim Cattrall (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Kim Cattrall has boarded the cast of "How I Met Your Father", the sequel series to the Emmy-winning sitcom "How I Met Your Mother".

The show, which has been given a straight-to-series order by streamer Hulu, will feature Hilary Duff as Sophie.

Cattrall will star as the future version of Sophie, a mother telling her young son the story of how she met his father, reported Deadline.

Sophie's story will transport audiences back to the year 2021 where she and her close-knit group of friends— Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma)— are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will direct the show, taking the reins from "How I Met Your Mother" creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

"How I Met Your Father" comes from 20th Television and will be produced by Duff.

Cattrall is best known for playing Samantha Jones in HBO's "Sex and the City".

She won a Golden Globe for the role that she played over the show's six seasons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kim cattrall how i met your father
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp