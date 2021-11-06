STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, English version of Manike Mage Hithe goes viral. Take a look

After the video of the English version of the song was uploaded, it was viewed over 3 lakh times. 

Published: 06th November 2021

(Left)Sri Lankan Singer Yohani whose cover version of the song Manike Mage Hithe went viral and (Right) Dutch Singer Emma Heesters who has recently released an English cover version of the song.

Now, Dutch singer Emma Heesters has come out with the English rendition of the Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe which took the internet by storm recently.

Emma Heesters, a social media sensation, and familiar to Tamil music listeners with her rendition of the hit number Rowdy Baby, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and sung by Dhanush alongside Dhee for the film Maari 2, has this time chosen to render Manike Mage Hithe sung by Yohani and Satheeshan with lyrics by Dulan ARX. The Sinhala song had gone viral and become an instant hit worldwide. The song, produced during the Covid-19 lockdown, was uploaded on YouTube on May 22, 2021. 

Emma Heesters has uploaded the English rendition of the song on Instagram and YouTube. Emma had managed to breeze through the song in her typical fashion. Sinhala music listeners have applauded Emma for the rendering.  The lyrics go thus, Every passionate thought, That burns through my heart, Is about you, It's about you...

The video uploaded about one week ago has been viewed over 3 lakh times. 


Watch the video here:

