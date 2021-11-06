STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Production of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' to shut down temporarily

The shutdown will commence from the week of Thanksgiving, with production to resume in early 2022

Published: 06th November 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chadwick Boseman-starrer 'Black Panther'

(Representational image) Chadwick Boseman-starrer 'Black Panther' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The makers of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' have decided to temporarily shut down production while actor Letitia Wright recovers from an on-set injury she suffered in August.

The shutdown will commence from the week of Thanksgiving, with production to resume in early 2022, reported Variety.

For the unversed, Wright sustained the injury two months ago in late August while shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on location in Boston.

Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the production have been filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright was injured.

A statement has also been issued from Wright's representative.

"Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of 'Black Panther 2' and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers," the statement read.

The Marvel movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to release on November 11, 2022. 

