Viola Davis' 'The Woman King' set to release in September 2022

WASHINGTON: Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis' warrior epic 'The Woman King' will hit theatres in September 2022.

As per Variety, 'The Woman King' took the September 16, 2022 slot previously planned for yet-to-be-titled George Foreman biopic directed by George Tillman Jr.

The George Foreman movie, starring Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones, has moved to March 24, 2023.

'The Woman King' is helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Davis stars in the historical movie as Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Inspired by true events, the film's story follows Nanisca (Davis) and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), ambitious recruits, who together fight enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for.

Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star opposite Davis and Mbedu in the film. Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, Stevens and Prince-Bythewood penned the most current draft of the script.

Davis is producing the TriStar Pictures project alongside Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello.

