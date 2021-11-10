STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actors Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum to headline movie about Afghanistan evacuation

Universal has picked up the untitled project, which will be directed by George Nolfi of 'The Adjustment Bureau' fame.

Published: 10th November 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

US troops

US troops (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood stars Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum are feature in a film about the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Universal has picked up the untitled project, which will be directed by George Nolfi of "The Adjustment Bureau" fame, as per Deadline.

Based on recently reported true stories, the film will follow three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan to Taliban in August this year.

Jules Daly, Tatum and Hardy will produce as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association.

Nolfi, who has also written on films like "Ocean's Twelve", "The Bourne Ultimatum" and "Timeline", will serve as an executive producer.

Hardy recently featured in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", the sequel to his 2018 hit "Venom" and will next star in Gareth Evan's Netflix thriller "Havoc".

Tatum will soon be appearing in upcoming film "Dog", which is a comedy that he is co-directing alongside Reid Carolin.

He will also star opposite Oscar winner Sandra Bullock in "The Lost City".

