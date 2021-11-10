Jake Ryan reunites with Wes Anderson for Asteroid City
The film features a star cast comprising Anderson’s regulars and first-time collaborators such as Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston et al.
Actor Jake Ryan will be seen next in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which recently wrapped production in Spain. The filming of the project began earlier this August in Spain, and it features a massive star cast including Anderson’s regulars and first-time collaborators such as Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Tony Revolori, Hope Davis, and Liev Schreiber.
Plot details are currently kept under wraps. Anderson is also producing, along with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. Ryan previously collaborated with Anderson on Moonrise Kingdom, before lending his voice to his 2018 stop-motion feature Isle of Dogs.