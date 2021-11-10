STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jake Ryan reunites with Wes Anderson for Asteroid City

The film features a star cast comprising Anderson’s regulars and first-time collaborators such as Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston et al. 

Published: 10th November 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Wes Anderson, Jake Ryan.

Wes Anderson, Jake Ryan.

By Express News Service

Actor Jake Ryan will be seen next in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, which recently wrapped production in Spain. The filming of the project began earlier this August in Spain, and it features a massive star cast including Anderson’s regulars and first-time collaborators such as Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Tony Revolori, Hope Davis, and Liev Schreiber.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps. Anderson is also producing, along with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. Ryan previously collaborated with Anderson on Moonrise Kingdom, before lending his voice to his 2018 stop-motion feature Isle of Dogs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jake Ryan Wes Anderson Asteroid City film Wes Anderson new upcoming film Moonrise Kingdom Isle of Dogs
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp