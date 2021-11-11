STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

HBO Max renews Selena Gomez's cooking show for fourth season

The fourth season will be set at a beach house where Gomez will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

American singer and actor Selena Gomez

American singer and actor Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actor Selena Gomez's cooking show, "Selena + Chef", is slated to return for a fourth season, streaming platform HBO Max has announced. The news comes hot on the heels of the premiere of the final four episodes of season three on Thursday, which will feature chefs Jamie Oliver, Sophia Roe, Esther Choi and Gabe Kennedy.

According to Deadline, the fourth season will be set at a beach house where Gomez will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. Like in its first three seasons, each episode of the new chapter will see each chef highlight a food-related charity.

Till date, the show has raised USD 400,000 for 26 non-profit organisations. Gomez said she is looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world's best chefs. "Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we've been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations," she added.

Jennifer O'Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max, said they are thrilled to continue this delicious series for season four and even more excited to take it to a new setting. "The beach vibes will absolutely take it to the next level and we can't wait to see what recipes Selena and the chefs cook up next!" O'Connell said.

The series is executive produced by Selena Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation, showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes.

Season four is slated to premiere next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena plus Chef HBO Max Selena Gomez Selena Gomez cooking Jamie Oliver
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp