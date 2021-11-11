STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I'm back': Idris Elba starts filming for movie version of BBC series 'Luther'

Touted as 'an epic continuation of the'Luther saga', the Netflix movie will see Elba reprising his role of DCI John Luther.

Published: 11th November 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Idris Elba in a still from 'Luther'

Idris Elba in a still from 'Luther' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Idris Elba has finally started shooting for the film version of his hit BBC series "Luther". Touted as "an epic continuation of the 'Luther' saga", the Netflix movie will see Elba reprising his role of DCI John Luther.

The BBC show ended its five-season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version, which was finally green lit earlier this year. Elba shared took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek from the movie set. "Oi...I'm back!" he wrote in the caption.

Jamie Payne of "The Alienist" fame is directing the feature film from a script penned by series creator and writer Neil Cross. The cast also includes actors Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo. Netflix is producing the film in association with the BBC.

Elba and Cross are also producing along with Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment.

