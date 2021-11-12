STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lizzy Caplan to topline Paramount Plus' 'Fatal Attraction' series

Published: 12th November 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Lizzy Caplan

Actress Lizzy Caplan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Lizzy Caplan will feature in a series adaptation of Oscar nominee Glenn Close's 1987 movie "Fatal Attraction".

Close had famously starred in the movie as Alex Forrest, who becomes obsessed with Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas, after a brief affair.

Its series iteration has been officially ordered by US streaming service Paramount Plus with Alexandra Cunningham serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series, according to Variety.

Described as a deep-dive reimagining of the film, the show will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

Caplan will play Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover after a brief affair.

The makers are currently in the process of casting an actor for the male lead part.

Kevin J Hynes shares a co-story credit with Cunningham and will also executive produce.

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce for Amblin Television.

Paramount Television Studios will produce.

Caplan is known for starring in shows such as "Masters of Sex" and "Castle Rock".

She has also featured in movies such as "Cloverfield", "The Interview", "Mean Girls", "Now You See Me 2", "The Night Before" and "Extinction".

