Will Smith reveals his mother caught him having sex as teenager

At that time, Will Smith was dating Melanie Parker, whom he first met in high school and later fell deeply and totally in love with.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Will Smith got candid about one of the embarrassing moments in his life.

In his new memoir 'Will', the star shared that his mother once caught him getting intimate with his then-girlfriend in the kitchen when they were teenagers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the book, the actor divulged that he was 16-years-old when the incident happened.

At that time, he was dating Melanie Parker, whom he first met in high school and later fell "deeply and totally in love with".

One night, Will and Melanie were spending some quality time his mother came downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee.

"(She) flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking," he said.

The actor went on to explain: "As a teenager, outside of physical injury, you cannot feel worse than having your mother catch you and your girlfriend doggy-style on her kitchen floor." He further elaborated that his mom went back to her bedroom after seeing what had happened.

He additionally noted that his ex had been living with him and his family after her mother went to jail. Before moving in, the former couple promised his parents that they would not have sex during her stay. Unfortunately, they broke the rule within three months.

"I'm still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night," Will pointed out.

"To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behaviour that makes the least sense to me."

Despite the incident, Will and Melanie continued dating. They called it quits after the 'Aladdin' star found out that she cheated on him.

