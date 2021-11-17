STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dick Wolf’s podcast Dark Woods to get a TV adaptation

Dick Wolf’s popular crime podcast series Dark Woods tells the story of the suspicious death of a young park volunteer in California Redwood Forest.

Dark Woods is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Endeavor Content in association with Waverunner Studios.

By Express News Service

Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment’s popular crime podcast series Dark Woods is getting a TV adaptation at Universal. Starring Corey Stoll, Monica Raymund, and Reid Scott, the series was launched on November 8. It tells the story of the suspicious death of a young park volunteer in California Redwood Forest. 

The story brings together two estranged ex-spouses, a stubborn game warden and a charismatic councilwoman, who must put their personal differences aside to learn the terrifying truth about what is happening in their state park. The investigation leads to a surprising twist impacted by illegal marijuana grow sites and a much larger crime organization. Written by David Pergolini and directed by Takashi Doscher, Dark Woods is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Endeavor Content in association with Waverunner Studios.

Universal Television is following the footsteps of its sister division, Universal Studio Group, which has successfully adapted many podcasts to the small screen, like Dr Death, Homecoming, and Dirty John. Meanwhile, the studio has also launched its own podcast division, USG Audio. Dark Woods series will be executive produced by Dick Wolf and Elliot Wolf as well as Arthur W Forney and Peter Jankowski.

