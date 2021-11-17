STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greta Gerwig to write Disney’s Snow White live-action adaptation

It was also recently revealed that actor Gal Gadot has joined the cast of the film.

Published: 17th November 2021 11:57 PM

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is currently in development at Disney, with Rachel Zegler set to star in the titular role. It was also recently revealed that actor Gal Gadot has joined the cast of the film. It has now been announced that Oscar-nominated writer, actor, and director Greta Gerwig has been roped in to write the series.

According to reports, the Little Women director was approached by the studio a while ago and she has already finished penning a version of the script. The film, which is being helmed by Marc Webb of The Amazing Spider-Man-fame is expected to enter production in 2022 with Marc Platt serving as a producer. Gerwig, on the other hand, will also be wielding the megaphone for Barbie. 

