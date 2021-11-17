STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Halle Berry expresses interest in remaking Catwoman

 “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do and not just saving women from their faces cracking off,” said Halle Berry.

Halle Berry as Catwoman.

Halle Berry as Catwoman. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Actor Halle Berry, who recently turned director with Bruised, has expressed interest in revisiting her superhero film, Catwoman, with a new directorial vision. During a recent media interaction, while speaking about what her potential imagination is likely to look like, she shared, “I would have Catwoman saving the world like most male superheroes do and not just saving women from their faces cracking off.”

Upon its release in 2004, Catwoman, directed by Pitof, was met with negative reviews, with the major criticism directed towards how far the film drifted away from its source material. Berry’s performance was also panned by the critics.

Berry’s Bruised, on the other hand, is being met with positive reviews and currently holds a rating of 71% on the review aggregator platform, Rotten Tomatoes. The Catwoman character, meanwhile, was played by Anna Hathway in The Dark Knight Rises and is set to be essayed by  Zoë Kravitz in the upcoming film, The Batman.

