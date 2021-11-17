STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Lizzy Caplan of 'Mean Girls' fame to star in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' 

Lizzy Caplan was recently tapped for the female lead, Alex, in "Fatal Attraction", the series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller from Paramount Plus.

Published: 17th November 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Lizzy Caplan

Actress Lizzy Caplan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Lizzy Caplan, known for films like "Mean Girls" and series "Masters of Sex", will play the female lead in "Fleishman Is in Trouble" set up at FX on Hulu.

The limited series is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's New York Times bestselling debut novel, sources told Variety.

It follows the story of recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman, who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school.

But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

Caplan is said to be playing Libby, the narrator of the series.

FX is yet to confirm the casting.

Brodesser-Akner will serve as the writer of the nine-episode series and will executive produce it along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant.

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the director duo behind "Little Miss Sunshine", will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Due to scheduling conflicts with "Fleishman Is in Trouble", Caplan won't be joining the newly announced "Party Down" revival.

Starz has given the 2009 comedy series a new six-episode order.

Other cast members Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are all slated to reprise their roles in the cult classic, which follows a group of dreamers working on a Los Angeles catering team.

Caplan was recently tapped for the female lead, Alex, in "Fatal Attraction", the series reimagining of the classic 1980s psychosexual thriller from Paramount Plus.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lizzy Kaplan Fleishman Is in Trouble Fleishman Lizzy Lizzy Mean Girls Mean Girls Janis
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp