'Stranger Things' star David Harbour boards holiday thriller 'Violent Night'

David Harbour was last seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero film "Black Widow".

Published: 17th November 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor David Harbour

Hollywood actor David Harbour (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star David Harbour is set to star in the coal-dark holiday thriller "Violent Night" from Universal Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature film will be helmed by Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola known for movies like "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" and "Dead Snow".

Wirkola will direct "Violent Night" from an original screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writing team behind "Sonic the Hedgehog".

The film is produced by 87North's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch.

Universal will distribute the film, which will be theatrically released on December 2, 2022, in all territories.

Harbour was last seen in Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero film "Black Widow".

He will reprise his role as Jim Hopper in the fourth season of the popular sci-fi drama series "Stranger Things", which will premiere on Netflix in summer 2022.

