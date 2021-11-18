STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
52nd IFFI to pay tribute to actor Sean Connery

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI)  is scheduled to be held from November 20-28 in Goa.

By Express News Service

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI)  is scheduled to be held from November 20-28 in Goa. It is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian film industry. The festival will pay special tribute to the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Sean Connery, the first actor to portray the iconic British spy James Bond, by screening five of his most popular films.

The five films that are to be screened as part of the special tribute to the late actor are - From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), You Only Live Twice (1967), The Hunt For Red October (1990), and The Untouchables (1987).

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese and celebrated Hungarian director Istevan Szabo will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award at the IFFI this year. The festival will also pay homage to Dilip Kumar, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Bertrand Tavenier, Christopher Plummer, and Sumitra Bhave. 

