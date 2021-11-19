Jacki Weaver to star opposite Billy Crudup in series Hello Tomorrow!

By Express News Service

Actor Jacki Weaver will star in a key role opposite Billy Crudup in Apple’s upcoming original series Hello Tomorrow! The series is created, written, showrun, and executive produced by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen.

Jacki Weaver

Set in a retro-future world, the story revolves around a group of travelling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Jack (Crudup) is a talented, ambitious salesman whose unshakeable faith in a better tomorrow inspires his co-workers and revitalizes his desperate customers but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him. Weaver will play Barbara Billings, Jack’s caustic and manipulative mother.

Billy Crudup

The cast of the show also includes Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nick Podany and Dewshane Williams. Bhalla and Jansen will serve as executive producers alongside Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, and Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein will also serve as executive producers through their banner Mortal Media. Meanwhile, Weaver is currently filming the upcoming coming-of-age dark comedy, Wildflower. On TV, she was most recently seen in a guest-starring role in Yellowstone and as Lillian in Perpetual Grace, LTD.