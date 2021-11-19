STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamie Dornan reveals he lost Superman role to Henry Cavill

The actor opened up about losing the Superman role and approaching Marvel to star in superhero movies in an interview with The New York Times, reported People magazine.

Published: 19th November 2021 07:15 PM

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Jamie Dornan recently revealed that he lost out on the role of Superman to actor Henry Cavill. Despite missing out on the opportunity, Dornan shared that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and expressed his interest in joining the MCU.

"I'm more ambitious than I've ever let on before," Dornan said, crediting his drive to becoming a father.

"It's like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people," he added.

The actor further said, "Also, since my dad died, it's lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed."

Dornan also reflected on walking the tightrope between being involved in potentially two franchises, 'Fifty Shades of Grey' and a possible Marvel or DC movie. The actor admitted he admired Robert Pattinson, a friend of his, for having gracefully segued from 'Twilight' to 'The Batman'.

"I would be lying if I didn't admit that I feel like him and his people have played it really cleverly," Dornan said.

"Everything he's done since Twilight has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and those films aren't financed on his name had he not been in these movies that made billions of dollars," he added.

Dornan's own filmography has included an array of diverse roles since 'Fifty Shades' from 'The Fall', 'A Private War', 'Wild Mountain Thyme', 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' and, now, 'Belfast'. 'Belfast', written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, is told through the eyes of a young boy growing up in Ireland during the tumultuous late 1960s. Dornan and Caitriona Balfe play the young boy's parents.

Described as "a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy's childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s," the film tells the story of how the family's life is changed by the upheaval around them. The family contemplates leaving their home forever amid the "civil war" that's broken out in the streets.

The movie is based on Branagh's own experiences growing up in Ireland as a young boy. 'Belfast' also stars Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Lewis McAskie and Jude Hill.

