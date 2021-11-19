STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Martin Scorsese to direct Grateful Dead biopic, Jonah Hill to play Jerry Garcia

The Grateful Dead, formed in San Francisco's Bay area in 1965 amid the rise of the psychedelic counterculture, became immensely popular soon after releasing their debut album in 1967.

Published: 19th November 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese. (Photo | AFP)

Filmmaker Martin Scorsese. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated filmmaker Martin Scorsese is set to direct a biopic on iconic rock band Grateful Dead with actor Jonah Hill attached to play group's frontman Jerry Garcia.

The Apple TV Plus project would mark Scorsese and Hill's first collaboration since 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street".

The director-actor duo will also serve as producers on the movie.

According to Deadline, "American Crime Story: The People vs. O. J. Simpson" writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski will be penning the script for the biopic.

It is not clear what period of the band's history the still-untitled movie will dramatize.

The Grateful Dead, formed in San Francisco's Bay area in 1965 amid the rise of the psychedelic counterculture, became immensely popular soon after releasing their debut album in 1967.

Along with Garcia, founding members include Bob Weir, Ron McKernan, Phil Lesh and Bill Kreutzmann.

The "jam band" stayed on top for decades until Garcia's death in 1995 brought an end to the group.

This would be Socrsese's second project on the band after 2017's Grateful Dead documentary "Long Strange Trip".

The film is part of Scorsese and his production banner Sikelia Productions first-look deal with Apple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martin Scorsese Jerry Garcia Grateful Dead Jonah Hill
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp