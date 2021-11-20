Annabella Sciorra joins crime drama feature 'Fresh Kills'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Annabella Sciorra has boarded the cast of crime drama movie "Fresh Kills".

Set in the world of organised crime, the story is penned by Jennifer Esposito, who is also directing the film.

According to Variety, Esposito will also star opposite Sciorra in the feature project.

The story is inspired by the writer-director's upbringing in New York City's Staten Island.

It centres on the loyal women behind the mob men who loomed over New York City in the late 20th century.

Sciorra will play a widow named Christine, and Esposito will portray her protective older sister Francine Larusso.

"Fresh Kills" is being produced by Esposito, Alexis Varouxakis and Christine Crokos.

Jason Weinberg is attached as executive producer.

