Eddie Redmayne says his trans role in 'The Danish Girl' was a mistake

Redmayne, who played transgender artist Lili Elbe in the film, said he wouldn't take that job if it was offered to him now. The role won him a Best Actor nomination.

Published: 22nd November 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Eddie Redmayne (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British star Eddie Redmayne says playing a trans character in the 2015 film "The Danish Girl" was a mistake.

There was some controversy over Redmayne's casting in the film as critics felt the role should have been portrayed by a trans actress.

And "The Theory of Everything" star agrees.

"No, I wouldn't take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake."

"The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates," the actor told the Sunday Times when asked whether he would play the role again if he were offered it now.

The Oscar-winning actor currently stars in a new production of "Cabaret" at London's Playhouse Theatre.

