STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Sterling K Brown to act as lead in biopic of African-American lawyer Scipio Africanus Jones

The Defender is a period drama that will focus on Jones' involvement in the defence of the eighty-seven men accused of murder after the 1919 Elaine race riot and massacre in Arkansas.

Published: 23rd November 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Sterling K Brown

Hollywood actor Sterling K Brown

By Express News Service

Searchlight Pictures has acquired the rights to The Defender, an upcoming drama on Scipio Africanus Jones, the late African American lawyer, judge, and philanthropist. The project has actor Sterling K Brown set to play Jones.

Written by E Nicholas Mariani, the film will be directed by George Tillman Jr. The latter is best known for directing the Barbershop film series, The Hate U Give, Notorious, and Men Of Honor.

The Defender is a period drama that will focus on Jones' involvement in the defence of the eighty-seven men accused of murder after the 1919 Elaine race riot and massacre in Arkansas, in which he risked his life and career in the process. His involvement in the case earned Jones historic acclaim.

Brown will also produce the film under his Indian Meadows banner, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Writer Miriani will executive produce beside Danielle Reardon, Dantram Nguyen, and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Brown is best known for his roles in This is Us, Black Panther, Frozen II, and for notable guest roles in Insecure, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Searchlight Pictures Scipio Africanus Jones Sterling K Brown The Defender
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp