STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez receives first Grammy nom for 'Revelacion', pens gratitude note for fans

In the 2022 Grammy category for Latin Pop Album, Selena is up against Pablo Alboran, Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona, Camilo and Alex Cuba.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

American singer and actor Selena Gomez

American singer and actor Selena Gomez (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Recording Academy has officially announced the Grammy nominees for the year 2022 and pop star Selena Gomez is among them who bagged the nomination for the prestigious award for her Latin music album, 'Revelacion'.

In the 2022 Grammy category for Latin Pop Album, Selena is up against Pablo Alboran, Paula Arenas, Ricardo Arjona, Camilo and Alex Cuba.

Released in March, 'Revelacion' album is Selena's first project to feature music prominently in Spanish, earning her the first-ever Latin Grammy nomination earlier this year for the music video for its opening track, 'De Una Vez'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Rare' singer also celebrated the news and penned a note of thanks to her fans.

"Are you kidding me!? Revelacion is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you, and of course MY FANS," she wrote.

The big honour for the 29-year-old star comes months after the singer told an outlet that she was thinking about taking a step back from making music.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?" she told an outlet, as per E! News.

"'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough, I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that, I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," she said of her 2019 Billboard-topping track.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena Gomez Revelacion Grammy
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp