Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' transformation out of this world: Zoe Kravitz

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Zoe Kravitz has raised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.

Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has "seen a litte" of "The Batman", reported Variety.

"Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this," Kravitz said.

An iconic role, Batman has been played by some of the biggest actors in Hollywood be it George Clooney, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale.

The trailer of the new "Batman", released last month, showcases the fight between Pattinson's Dark Knight and the Riddler.

The film is slated for release on March 4, 2022.