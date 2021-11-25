STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' transformation out of this world: Zoe Kravitz

Published: 25th November 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Zoe Kravitz has raised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.

Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has "seen a litte" of "The Batman", reported Variety.

"Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I'm just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this," Kravitz said.

An iconic role, Batman has been played by some of the biggest actors in Hollywood be it George Clooney, Ben Affleck or Christian Bale.

The trailer of the new "Batman", released last month, showcases the fight between Pattinson's Dark Knight and the Riddler.

The film is slated for release on March 4, 2022.

