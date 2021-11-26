STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sam Neill to star in Australian courtroom drama series 'The Twelve'

The 10-episode series will tell the story of twelve jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child.

Published: 26th November 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Neill will play Colby SC, a lawyer involved in the case, while Satchwell and Shammas form part of the jury. (Representational Image)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Sam Neill will be featuring in an Australian courtroom drama show, titled "The Twelve".

According to Deadline, the show comes from Australian pay-TV and streaming group Foxtel and is adapted from the Belgian crime series of the same name.

The 10-episode series will tell the story of twelve jurors, ordinary Australians with struggles of their own, who must decide the case of a woman accused of killing a child.

Daniel Nettheim will direct with Greg Waters as writer and script producer and Sarah Walker, Brad Winters, Anchuli Felicia King, Leah Purcell and Tommy Murphy as writers.

Besides Neill, "The Twelve" will also feature Marta Dusseldorp, Kate Mulvaney, Brooke Satchwell, and Hazem Shammas.

Neill will play Colby SC, a lawyer involved in the case, while Satchwell and Shammas form part of the jury.

Warner Bros Television International Australia will produce the project in partnership with Easy Tiger, with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Foxtel.

Neill is best known for starring in "Jurassic Park" films and Oscar-winning movie "The Piano".

On the small screen, he has featured in shows such as ", Merlin", "The Tudors" and "Peaky Blinders".

