Tom Cruise dangles from airplane wing while filming for 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Cruise climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing. He then dangled himself upside down from the wing.

Published: 28th November 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise (File Photo | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was recently photographed performing his own nail-biting stunt while filming 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

According to Fox News, Cruise climbed out of the cockpit of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet and sat on the wing. He then dangled himself upside down from the wing.

As Cruise hung upside down, the plane flipped upside down so that the actor was sitting upright on the wing. He was attached to the plane with a harness during the stunt.

The 'Top Gun' actor has been taking flying lessons to prepare for the filming of 'Mission: Impossible 8'.

Cruise commenced filming for 'Mission: Impossible 8' immediately after wrapping up filming for 'Mission: Impossible 7'. Both films were announced at the same time, with one being released in 2022 and one in 2023.

The coronavirus did stall filming of 'Mission: Impossible 7', which pushed the expected release date of 'Mission: Impossible 8' to July of 2023.

Cruise is known for his stunts, including the time he climbed the Burj Khalifa, known as the world's tallest building. He recently reflected on his career and his decision to perform all of his own stunts in his action movies.

As per Fox News, during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Cruise said, "I am a very physical actor, and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones."

He added, "The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling." 

