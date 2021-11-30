STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd win Apple Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo was named breakthrough artist of the year, her “Sour” was named best album of the year and her “drivers license” was song of the year.

The Weeknd was named global artist of the year at the Apple Music Awards, H.E.R. was named songwriter of the year, and Rodrigo was named breakthrough artist of the year among other awards.

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R and The Weeknd have all won honors at a revamped Apple Music Awards, which has grown larger to encompass global music patterns.

Rodrigo was named breakthrough artist of the year, her “Sour” was named best album of the year and her “drivers license” was song of the year.

The streaming service crowned H.E.R. as songwriter of the year and The Weeknd was named global artist of the year, a step up from the category last year which was mere artist of the year.

"I am very honored and blessed to receive this recognition,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “As a young Black and Filipino artist, and a woman who is on the stage giving my all, there’s no doubt that representation is important."

The Weeknd thanked Apple for the honor and being supportive "not only for my work but also for great music by newer artists where it matters so much for creators to be found and supported.”

The Apple Music Awards, now in its third year, also introduced a new category of awards recognizing artists from five countries and regions — Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia — who made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions.

The winners are Aya Nakamura for the French region, OFFICIAL HIGE DANDism for Japan, RIN for Germany, Scriptonite for Russia and Wizkid for Africa.

"We’re thrilled to honor the artists that are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “This year we’re also recognizing more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally.”

The service said winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.

Last year, rapper Lil Baby was named artist of the year by Apple, Taylor Swift was named songwriter of the year and Megan Thee Stallion was honored with breakthrough artist of the year.

