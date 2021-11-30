STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Third 'Magic Mike' film in works with Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh

Set up at Warner Bros, the new film is titled "Magic Mike's Last Dance" and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Published: 30th November 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Magic Mike, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum in 2012 hit, Magic Mike (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Channing Tatum, director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin are reuniting for the third installment in the popular "Magic Mike" franchise.

Set up at Warner Bros, the new film is titled "Magic Mike's Last Dance" and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Tatum portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in the 2012 comedy-drama movie "Magic Mike", which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club, and reprised the role for the 2015 sequel "Magic Mike XXL".

The first two films grossed nearly USD 300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live, reported Deadline.

Tatum said he is excited to team up with his "Magic Mike" collaborators and HBO Max.

"The stripperverse will never be the same," the leading man said.

"As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, 'We have to make another movie.' Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized," Soderbergh added.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group, said the team is thrilled "to be back in business" with Tatum, Soderbergh and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike's wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humour.

Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit "Magic Mike XXL", is also returning to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

The live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series "Finding Magic Mike", which premieres on December 16.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Magic Mike Magic Mike XXL Magic Mikes Last Dance Channing Tatum Steven Soderbergh HBO Max
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp