Ridley Scott opens up on 'Gladiator' sequel

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ridley Scott has opened up on the development of the sequel to this blockbuster 2000 film, Gladiator.

During a recent interaction with an international publication, the filmmaker said that the sequel is currently being written and will go on floors once the filming of his next, Kitbag, is wrapped up.

Considering the shooting of Kitbag, the Napoleon biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix is expected to prolong until 2022, the Gladiator sequel is likely to enter production in 2023.

The sequel to the critically-acclaimed epic historical fiction was first reported to be in development in 2018 and the project has remained low-key so far.

The latest confirmation from Scott comes across as a major development. The film starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, who seeks revenge for the murder of his son and wife.

While Crowe won’t be returning in the sequel considering his character died at the ending of the first film, the follow-up is expected to follow the story of Lucius, the son of Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus.

On the other hand, Scott has two films coming up this year — House of Gucci and The Last Duel.

House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto, is set to release on 24 November, while The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck, will release on October 15.