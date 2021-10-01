STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle lawsuit over 'Black Widow' 

Scarlett Johansson had sued Disney for breach of contract over the company's decision to release "Black Widow" standalone film on Disney Plus and in theatres simultaneously.

Published: 01st October 2021 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow'.

A still from Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and studio Disney have settled her lawsuit over the release of the actor's superhero movie "Black Widow".

Though the terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, Johansson said she is happy to have resolved her "differences with Disney", reported Variety.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come," the actor said in a statement on Thursday.

Disney Studios chair Alan Bergman said the studio is also pleased to reach a resolution with the actor.

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow'. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney's 'Tower of Terror'," he said.

Johansson had sued Disney for breach of contract over the company's decision to release "Black Widow" standalone film on Disney Plus and in theatres simultaneously.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in July, the actor contended that the streaming release of the Marvel Studios-backed movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

"Black Widow", featuring Johansson as the titular superhero, released in the theatres and on Disney's streaming platform on July 9.

The actor's lawyer said in the lawsuit that her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, with her potential earnings tied to the box office performance of the film.

At the time, The Walt Disney Co. had responded to Johansson's lawsuit via a statement in which the studio said that the litigation showed a callous disregard to the COVID-19 pandemic and even revealed that she has so far received USD 20 million from the project.

"There is no merit whatsoever to this filing.

The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Disney has fully complied with Ms Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the 20M she has received to date," a Disney spokesperson had said.

In August, Disney revealed in a filing that "Black Widow" had grossed USD 125 million on streaming, in addition to its USD 367 million box office gross.

Directed by Cate Shortland, "Black Widow" also featured actors Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scarlett Johansson Disney Disney Studios Walt Disney Scarlett Johansson black widow
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp