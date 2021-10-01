Taylor Swift reveals new release date of re-recorded 'Red' album

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised her fans by sharing that 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will be released a week earlier than scheduled. The re-recorded album will now come out on November 12.

The singer shared the news via a tweet on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She wrote, "Got some news that I think you're gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album."

Swift also updated her Twitter bio with the new release date, which already included lyrics from 'Red' fan-favourite song '22': "Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Nov. 12th, 2021."

The 'State of Grace' songstress has been teasing fans and even hinting at the release of her album '1989' after she put 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' on streaming services earlier this month.

Regarding the release of 'Red', the songstress shared a video of scrambled letters floating out of a vault for her fans to decipher the 30-song tracklist off of the re-released album. With it, she revealed that a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' is on the way, along with several star-studded collabs on songs "from the vault."

As per People magazine, Phoebe Bridgers will join Swift for 'Nothing New', Chris Stapleton will appear on 'I Bet You Think About Me', and Ed Sheeran -- who was already featured on the album's 'Everything Has Changed' -- will also sing with Swift on 'Run'.

Other 'from the vault' songs include 'Better Man', 'Babe', 'Message in a Bottle', 'Forever Winter' and 'The Very First Night'. Also on the album will be the previously released song 'Ronan', which was inspired by Ronan Thompson, a 4-year-old who died of cancer.

The singer's decision to re-record her songs came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine, a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums. He later sold the masters for USD 300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.

Swift said that while the private equity company reached out to her following their purchase, she declined to work with them since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years".

Originally released in October 2012, 'Red' featured massive hits including 'Everything Has Changed', 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and '22'.

Many fans believe the breakup album was partially inspired by Taylor's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The re-recording of 'Red' comes after Taylor's April release of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.