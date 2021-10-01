STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift reveals new release date of re-recorded 'Red' album

The singer's decision to re-record her songs came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine, a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums.

Published: 01st October 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore'

Still from Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised her fans by sharing that 'Red (Taylor's Version)' will be released a week earlier than scheduled. The re-recorded album will now come out on November 12.

The singer shared the news via a tweet on Thursday, September 30, 2021. She wrote, "Got some news that I think you're gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album."

Swift also updated her Twitter bio with the new release date, which already included lyrics from 'Red' fan-favourite song '22': "Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time. Nov. 12th, 2021."

The 'State of Grace' songstress has been teasing fans and even hinting at the release of her album '1989' after she put 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' on streaming services earlier this month.

Regarding the release of 'Red', the songstress shared a video of scrambled letters floating out of a vault for her fans to decipher the 30-song tracklist off of the re-released album. With it, she revealed that a 10-minute version of 'All Too Well' is on the way, along with several star-studded collabs on songs "from the vault."

As per People magazine, Phoebe Bridgers will join Swift for 'Nothing New', Chris Stapleton will appear on 'I Bet You Think About Me', and Ed Sheeran -- who was already featured on the album's 'Everything Has Changed' -- will also sing with Swift on 'Run'.

Other 'from the vault' songs include 'Better Man', 'Babe', 'Message in a Bottle', 'Forever Winter' and 'The Very First Night'. Also on the album will be the previously released song 'Ronan', which was inspired by Ronan Thompson, a 4-year-old who died of cancer.

The singer's decision to re-record her songs came after Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine, a move that saw him take control of the masters to her first six albums. He later sold the masters for USD 300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November.

Swift said that while the private equity company reached out to her following their purchase, she declined to work with them since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years".

Originally released in October 2012, 'Red' featured massive hits including 'Everything Has Changed', 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and '22'.

Many fans believe the breakup album was partially inspired by Taylor's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

The re-recording of 'Red' comes after Taylor's April release of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taylor Swift RED Taylor Swift Fearless Taylor Swift rerecorded albums Taylor Swift Red release date
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp