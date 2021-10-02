STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Killing Eve' fame Jodie Comer sets West End debut with one-woman show 'Prima Facie'

Comer, 28, will play Tessa in this one-person play, a young, brilliant barrister who loves to win and has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game.

Killing eve

Actress Jodie Comer (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON:  British star Jodie Comer will make her debut at West End with the one-woman play "Prima Facie".

The stage show comes from Suzie Miller and is directed by Justin Martin.

The performances will begin from April 15, 2022 at the Harold Pinter Theatre and end on June 18, 2022, as per The Guardian.

Comer, 28, will play Tessa in this one-person play, a young, brilliant barrister who loves to win and has worked her way up from working-class origins to be at the top of her game, prosecuting, cross-examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case.

An unexpected event forces here to confront the lines where patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Comer, who won an Emmy for role as Villanelle in popular series "Killing Eve", most recently featured in Ryan Reynolds-led "Free Guy" and Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel", co-starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck.

The actor will next be seen in Scott's "Kitbag", in which she is essaying the role of Napoleon Bonaparte's beloved Josephine opposite Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

