Miley Cyrus dances with Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Limits 2021

Miley Cyrus rushed onto the stage to dance with Meg, and the pair shared a hug in front of the crowd.

Published: 03rd October 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress and singer Miley Cyrus

Hollywood actress and singer Miley Cyrus (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: It was a hot girl fall for concert goers at the first weekend of Austin City Limits Fest 2021, where Megan Thee Stallion's set welcomed a surprise guest, Miley Cyrus, reports Billboard.com.

"Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl s---!" she posted on Instagram, where she uploaded a video clip from the October 1 show.

"Love youuuu," Megan wrote back.

"ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC!" Cyrus said in another post that included clips from her own performance and a video of Shawn Mendes singing along.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking place on October 1-3 and October 8-10, at Austin's Zilker Park.

