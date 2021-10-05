STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | HBO Max drops teaser of 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon'

The teaser shows the series happening 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, circling around the Targaryen House.

Published: 05th October 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the teaser of 'House of the Dragon'.

By Online Desk

The teaser of 'House of the Dragon' series, the much-awaited prequel of HBO's magnum opus production 'Game of Thrones', was relased on Tuesday.

The teaser was launched on HBO Max Twitter account. 

The first teaser of spin-off sereis featured voiceover from actor Matt Smith as the series lead Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The grandeur and intensity of the visuals resonates with the feel of the award-winning production. With the ending hook line about dragons, this will be a treat for Game of Thrones fans.

"Gods. Kings. Fire. Blood." the tweet by HBO max read.

Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony, Hercules) will serve as co-creators on the series.

Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will be showrunners, and the pair will also serve as executive producers along with Martin, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess and Ron Schmidt.

The main cast includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, among others.

Alongside the teaser, new cast members for the series were also announced, including Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon.

The mega series will be released in 2022 on HBO Max.

WATCH |

