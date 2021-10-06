STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elisabeth Moss replaced by Jessica Biel in drama series 'Candy'

Actor Jessica Biel will be seen playing a Texas woman who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980.

Published: 06th October 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Elisabeth Moss has won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a television drama.

Actor Elisabeth Moss

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'The Sinner' fame Jessica Biel will be starring in the true-crime drama series 'Candy' where she will be essaying the role of Candy Montgomery.

Biel will be seen playing a Texas woman who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Biel has replaced Elisabeth Moss, who was originally linked to star in the series. Moss eventually dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

Biel will also serve as an executive producer on the series. The show would force the viewers to think why Candy Montgomery who had a good family and professional life would kill her friend from church with an axe.

Montgomery-Gore case has garnered a lot of attention among the filmmakers and it is one of the two series currently in works on this very topic. Elizabeth Olsen and Lily Rabe are all set to feature in the other adaptation titled 'Love and Death' at HBO Max.

Biel had also served as an executive producer of USA's 'The Sinner' and she had starred in its first season. 

