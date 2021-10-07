'Torture': Actor Jake Gyllenhaal on filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal's time acting alongside Jennifer Aniston on the 2002 film 'The Good Girl' wasn't all easy.

The 'Nightcrawler' actor recalled working with the 'Friends' star on the romantic drama during an interview on The Howard Stern Show recently, reported Fox News.

When Stern asked him if it was "torture" to film love scenes with Aniston, Gyllenhaal said yes because he liked her so much.

"Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was," he said, laughing. "But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both."

"Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn't turn me on," he continued.

"It's oddly mechanical. And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes," he added.

The 'Brokeback Mountain' actor also explained that a certain method was used that involved a pillow. "The pillow technique was used," he said. "That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie."

He said, "I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion. She was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, 'I'm putting a pillow here.' "

In 2016, Gyllenhaal first revealed his crush on the 'Friends' star.

"She's a rough one, you know, not likable. So hard to compliment," he told People.

"I will say, I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy... I was - um, yeah. That's all I'm going to say. It was lovely. It wasn't hard, that's what I would say," he added.

Gyllenhaal admitted at the time that he wasn't a fan of the hit NBC sitcom 'Friends' but was stunned by her "personality from afar, and movies she was in."

"Not so much Friends, but kind of her personality from afar, and movies she was in. And some of Friends - I'm not a huge Friends fan - but who she is," the actor said.

While Gyllenhaal just made his first red-carpet appearance with model girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu, Aniston recently said she's ready to date again.

"No one of importance has hit my radar yet, but I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another," the 'Morning Show' star told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

Aniston expressed that she has been in relationships for nearly 30 years but really enjoyed her time on her own for the past several years.

"I didn't want to [date] for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple," she said.

"I've been part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time," she added.

Aniston was previously married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then actor Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017. She's also been in relationships with musician John Mayer and actor Vince Vaughn.