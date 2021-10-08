'Foundation' renewed for season two at Apple TV Plus

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Streaming service Apple TV Plus has decided to renew sci-fi drama series "Foundation" for a second season.

The show's renewal comes after the first season of the show, created by David S Goyer and Josh Friedman, debuted on Apple TV Plus on September 24.

The ten-episode first season will conclude with its finale on November 19.

Based on Isaac Asimov's book series of the same name, "Foundation" revolves around the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it It features Jared Harris and Lee Pace in the lead along with Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey and Laura Birn.

Harris stars as Hari Seldon, a math genius who predicts the demise of the empire, while Pace portrays the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Goyer, who serves as the showrunner, said that with the upcoming second season, the audiences will be introduced to "more of Asimov's indelible characters and worlds".

"I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov's brilliant masterwork.

We're playing the long game with 'Foundation' and I'm grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We're about to fold some serious space," he said in a statement.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV Plus, hailed "Foundation" as a "captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride".

"We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can't wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building that David S Goyer has created in season two," he added.

Also starring Indian actors Kubbra Sait of "Sacred Games" fame and Pravesh Rana, "Foundation" is produced by Skydance Television.