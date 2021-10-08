STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steve Carell to star in FX limited series 'The Patient'

Carell, the star of shows such as "The Office" and "The Morning Show", will play Alexander Strauss, a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife.

Published: 08th October 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Carell (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Steve Carell will headline an upcoming comedy series for FX.

Titled "The Patient", the show comes from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg of "The Americans" fame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which has received a ten-episode order from the Disney-owned cable network, will revolve around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Carell, the star of shows such as "The Office" and "The Morning Show", will play Alexander Strauss, a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife.

Behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss.

The actor will also executive produce the series alongside Fields and Weisberg as well as Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu.

"The Patient" will be produced by FX Productions.

