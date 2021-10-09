STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jena Malone, Danny Huston join cast of horror-thriller 'Consecration'

Directed by Christopher Smith, who also wrote the script along with Laurie Cook, the film also features veteran actor Janet Suzman.

Published: 09th October 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Danny Huston.

Danny Huston. (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actors Jena Malone and Danny Huston have joined the cast of the upcoming supernatural horror-thriller film Consecration.

Directed by Christopher Smith, who also wrote the script along with Laurie Cook, the film also features veteran actor Janet Suzman. The story centers on the suspicious death of a priest, whose sister (Malone) goes to the Mount Saviour Convent in Scotland to find out what really happened to her brother, with the help of Father Romero (Huston). She then uncovers a murder, sacrilege and a disturbing truth about her own shadowy past that brings long-buried trauma to the surface.

The film is currently in production in London and Scotland. Consecration is produced by AGC Studios, Xavier Marchand of Moonriver Content, and Jason Newmark, and Laurie Cook of Bigscope Films.

Malone is best known for featuring in the David Bowie biopic Stardust as Angel Bowie, and for the Amazon Prime Video series Goliath. Huston is known for starring in Succession and Yellowstone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consecration Jena Malone Danny Huston Janet Suzman
India Matters
For representational purposes
Covid infection during pregnancy impacts immune system of foetus: Study
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane (File photo| PTI)
Afghan-origin terrorists may try to enter J&K once Afgha situation stabilises: Army 
Shock & awe as journalists who speak truth to power get peace nobel
Aleesha Gadhia (Photo | https://www.pointsoflight.gov.uk)
6-year-old Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's award for climate campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp