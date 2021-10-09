Peaky Blinders film to start rolling in 2023

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The period crime series, Peaky Blinders, is getting made as a film. Steven Knight, the show’s creator, has confirmed that filming will begin in 2023.

Peaky Blinders the show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, enjoys worldwide popularity.

The show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, enjoys worldwide popularity. Production on the sixth and final season was initially planned to begin in March 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Eventually, shoot began in January this year.

Speaking at a BFI London Film Festival panel on writing across genres, Knight confirmed that the sixth season’s shoot is done and almost completely edited. It is set to release in Spring 2022. Knight added that he will then begin works on the feature film, which will mark the end of the series.

“And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” Knight said at the panel, adding: “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for Peaky Blinders as we know it.” Peaky Blinders features Cillian Murphy as the lead character, Tommy Shelby. It also stars Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, and Annabelle Wallis, among others.

