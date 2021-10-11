Tilda Swinton onboard David Fincher’s next

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Tilda Swinton has joined the cast of David Fincher’s The Killer. The film, which is currently in works at Netflix, stars Michael Fassbender in the lead role.

The film marks Fincher’s second collaboration with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, after the acclaimed 1995 film, Seven.

The Killer is reportedly an adaptation of Alexis Nolent‘s French graphic novel series by the same name, with Erik Messerschmidt, who shot Fincher’s latest release, Mank, set to serve as cinematographer.