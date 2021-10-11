STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tilda Swinton onboard David Fincher’s next

Published: 11th October 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton

Hollywood actress Tilda Swinton (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Tilda Swinton has joined the cast of David Fincher’s The Killer. The film, which is currently in works at Netflix, stars Michael Fassbender in the lead role.

The film marks Fincher’s second collaboration with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, after the acclaimed 1995 film, Seven.

The Killer is reportedly an adaptation of Alexis Nolent‘s French graphic novel series by the same name, with Erik Messerschmidt, who shot Fincher’s latest release, Mank, set to serve as cinematographer.

