Anthony Hopkins on board Florian Zeller’s The Father

The news comes days after the film wrapped production in London. Hopkins joins an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Zen McGrath.

By Express News Service

Anthony Hopkins is reteaming with Florian Zeller for The Son, the follow-up film to the duo’s 2020 film The Father, which won Hopkins the best actor Oscar for his lead performance.

The news comes days after the film wrapped production in London. Hopkins joins an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Zen McGrath.

Zeller and The Father co-writer Christopher Hampton adapted the film from the former’s acclaimed stage play.

The film tells the story of Peter, played by Jackman, whose busy life with his new partner Emma (Kirby) turns stressful when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas, who is distant and angry. The film follows Peter’s efforts to be a better father while the son’s condition remains a cause of concern for the family.

