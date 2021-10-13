Jensen Ackles joins Alec Baldwin in Western film 'Rust'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles has booked his next film project in "Rust", a Western action movie fronted by Alec Baldwin.

According to Deadline, Joel Souza will direct the film from his own script which is based on a story by Souza and Baldwin.

Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, and Frances Fisher also round out the cast of the movie.

Baldwin will portray the infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust, who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember.

When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison.

Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary US Marshal Wood Helm (Ackles) and bounty-hunter Fenton "Preacher" Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail.

Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

Baldwin is also attached to produce the film through his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Anjul Nigam and executive producer Matthew Helderman.

Ackles' film credits include the 2009 slasher movie "My Bloody Valentine".

He recently bagged the role of Soldier Boy in the highly-anticipated third season of the Emmy nominated "The Boys" from Amazon Prime Video.