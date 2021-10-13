STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jensen Ackles joins Alec Baldwin in Western film 'Rust'

In 'Rust', Baldwin will portray the infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust, and Ackles is set to play the legendary US Marshall Wood Helm who pursues Rust and his murder convicted grandson.

Published: 13th October 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jensen Ackles

Actor Jensen Ackles (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles has booked his next film project in "Rust", a Western action movie fronted by Alec Baldwin.

According to Deadline, Joel Souza will direct the film from his own script which is based on a story by Souza and Baldwin.

Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, and Frances Fisher also round out the cast of the movie.

Baldwin will portray the infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust, who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember.

When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison.

Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary US Marshal Wood Helm (Ackles) and bounty-hunter Fenton "Preacher" Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail.

Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

Baldwin is also attached to produce the film through his El Dorado Pictures banner alongside Anjul Nigam and executive producer Matthew Helderman.

Ackles' film credits include the 2009 slasher movie "My Bloody Valentine".

He recently bagged the role of Soldier Boy in the highly-anticipated third season of the Emmy nominated "The Boys" from Amazon Prime Video.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rust Alec Baldwin Rust Jensen Ackles Alec Baldwin movie
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp