Paul Bettany to star in comedy Harvest Moon

By Express News Service

Hollywood actor Paul Bettany will play a pivotal role in the upcoming comedy drama Harvest Moon.

Set to be directed by Mark Waters, the film has a script written by Bettany and Dana Brown.

The film will revolve around a young boy who sees an opportunity to reunite his separated parents while the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down the world.

The film’s cast also includes Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk.

In a statement, Bettany said that he is thriller to team up with producers Bill Block and Miramax for Harvest Moon. “The fact that it has come together so quickly is enormously gratifying and also hilarious.

Dana and I wrote it to keep ourselves sane during lockdown and now we’re off to shoot with an incredible creative team led by Mark Waters. It’s all a bit of a dream. I’m very excited,” added Bettany.

Brown, Bettany and Waters will produce along with Block and Jessica Tuschinsky. Bettany was last seen in Marvel Studios’ Disney Plus series WandaVision, in which he reprised his famous MCU role as Vision.

