STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez join Aristotle and Dante film adaptation

The film marks the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel.

Published: 14th October 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Eva Longoria

Actress Eva Longoria (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actors Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez have joined the cast of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Actors Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales headline this big screen adaptation of the young adult novel by Benjamin Alire Saenz. The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.

The film marks the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel. Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film also stars Veronica Falcon, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro.

Valerie Stadler, Kyra Sedgwick, Ben Odell and Derbez will also produce the film, with 5000 Broadway Productions, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. David Boies and Zack Schiller will serve as executive producers, with CJ Barbato credited as co-producer.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eva Longoria Eugino Derbez
India Matters
Aryan Khan linked to international drug network, involved in drug trafficking: NCB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Rs 100 lakh crore Gati Shakti Master plan to develop infrastructure
Image used for representational purpose only.
IRCTC mulls region-specific delicacies on the menu for train passengers
Image used for representational purpose only
Isolated tribal populations of India at higher risk of COVID-19: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp