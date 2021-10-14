Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez join Aristotle and Dante film adaptation

By Express News Service

Actors Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez have joined the cast of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

Actors Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales headline this big screen adaptation of the young adult novel by Benjamin Alire Saenz. The movie centers on the friendship between Aristotle “Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana, two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.

The film marks the directorial debut for Aitch Alberto, who adapted the screenplay from the novel. Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film also stars Veronica Falcon, Isabella Gomez, Luna Blaise and Kevin Alejandro.

Valerie Stadler, Kyra Sedgwick, Ben Odell and Derbez will also produce the film, with 5000 Broadway Productions, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker. David Boies and Zack Schiller will serve as executive producers, with CJ Barbato credited as co-producer.

