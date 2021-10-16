STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
79th annual Golden Globe Awards to be held on January 9

While nominations will be revealed on December 13, the deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is November 15.

Published: 16th October 2021 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is the organisation behind the Golden Globe Awards, is moving forward with plans to present the 79th annual Golden Globes on January 9, with or without a telecast partner.

As per Variety, the HFPA on Friday unveiled the traditional calendar with submissions deadlines in various categories. Nominations will be revealed on December 13. The deadline for movie and TV submission entry forms is November 15.

The fate of the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards was thrown in turmoil in February by revelations about the press organisation's internal practices and the lack of Black members in the HFPA, prior to recent recruiting efforts.

NBC has been the HFPA's longtime telecast partner but it decided to drop out of the 2022 telecast in light of the HFPA's internal problems.

The HFPA's short statement makes no mention of a telecast. There was no immediate word from NBC on the HFPA's plans. Another important constituency is the group of powerful publicists for actors and other creatives who have pressured the HFPA to make changes. The publicists have vowed to keep their clients away from the Globes and other HFPA activities until the organisation instituted significant reforms.

The HFPA faced further scrutiny in May when actor Tom Cruise made a public show of returning the three Globe awards he won in the 1980s and '90s to the association. Cruise won Globe trophies for 1984's 'Born on the Fourth of July', 1997's 'Jerry Maguire' and 1999's 'Magnolia'.

Over the past few months, the HFPA has reformed its charter and bylaws. It has appointed a new president, German journalist Helen Hoehne, a new board of directors that includes three outside non-members, 12 member directors, and a credentials committee with five non-members and an advisory board.

Earlier this month the HFPA unveiled that it has recruited 21 new members.

NBC, which currently owns the broadcasting rights for the Golden Globe Awards, stated in May that it will not air the show in 2022, arguing that the "meaningful reform" that it expects from the HFPA "takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

So it remains to be seen what the Golden Globes would look like without a broadcasting partner.

