STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Perfect life partner': Nick addresses wife Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers concert

Several videos from the Jonas Brothers concert have been doing the rounds on Instagram where Nick could be seen addressing his audience with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Published: 16th October 2021 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-singer Nick Jonas

Actor-singer Nick Jonas (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express their love for each other publically. During a recent Jonas Brothers concert, the singer publically addressed his wife as the 'absolute perfect life partner'.

Several videos from the Jonas Brothers concert have been doing the rounds on Instagram where Nick could be seen addressing his audience with his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. In one of the viral videos, the singer could be heard acknowledging his wife for being 'the best life partner'.

"Marriage is by far the best decision I ever made, thankfully I found the absolute perfect life partner," the audience hooted after listening to one of the cutest public love confessions made by Nick at the concert.

Everything about Priyanka and Nick's 2018 nuptials was goals. According to her previous interviews, she revealed that Nick apparently shut down an entire Tiffany and Co. store to find the perfect ring for her. The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dostana' star has an impressive lineup of projects in her kitty that includes the much-awaited film 'Matrix 4'.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Text For You' and recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

Along with her husband Nick Jonas, she recently joined the production team for the upcoming family comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Jonas Jonas Brothers concert Priyanka Chopra Joe Jonas Kevin Jonas
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp