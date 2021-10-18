STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is a wrap for Cocaine Bear

The shoot of the upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks has been wrapped.

By Express News Service

The shoot of the upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks has been wrapped. The film written by Jimmy Warden is based on a real-life event, where an American black bear was found dead after having consumed a bag full of cocaine in 1985.

Elizabeth Banks

The drugs, worth a reported $15 million, were dropped out of an aeroplane driven by Andrew Thornton II, a drug smuggler and former narcotics officer.

The film began production in Ireland in August. Cocaine Bear is Banks’ follow-up to her critically and commercially underwhelming Charlie’s Angels reboot, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. She began her feature directing career with Pitch Perfect 2.

Also starring Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Margo Martindale, Cocaine Bear is expected to release sometime in 2022. Banks and Max Handelman will also produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Brian Duffield. Robin Fisichella will serve as executive producer.
 

