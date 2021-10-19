STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapper Kanye West officially changes his name to 'Ye'

Kanye filed the petition on August 24 and stated he was making the change for personal reasons and in fact, in 2018, he released an eighth studio album titled 'Ye'.

Published: 19th October 2021

Rapper Kanye West (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: New beginnings started for American rapper Kanye West as he officially changed his name to Ye. A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved a petition by the 'Runaway' hitmaker Kanye West to officially change his name to be known simply as 'Ye', with no middle or last name, reports Deadline.

Kanye filed the petition on August 24 and stated he was making the change for personal reasons. In fact, in 2018, he released an eighth studio album titled 'Ye'.

After getting legal approval to change his name, Kanye took to Instagram and posted a photograph of his new haircut. The picture shows Kanye with his back toward the camera while wearing a silver chain that bears the name of his son Saint. The caption is the sign for Japan's yen currency and China's yuan.

Kanye has called himself Ye on social media for years.

